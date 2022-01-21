Singer and actor Meat Loaf dies at 74

(Chris Pizzello, Copyright 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Singer and actor Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday.

Singer and actor Meat Loaf has died, according to his family.

The star was 74 years old.

No cause of death was released.

The musician died Thursday with his wife, daughters and close friends by his side. His family released a statement following his death:

Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah,... Posted by Meat Loaf on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Meat Loaf’s 1977 debut album “Bat Out of Hell” is one of the best-selling albums in U.S. history. More than 14 million units were sold.

Meat Loaf whose real name Michael Lee Aday, sold more than 100 million albums during his lifetime.

He was also well-known for playing Eddie in the 1975 cult-classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. He also went on the play the role on stage.

Meat Loaf was also in 1999′s Fight Club and 1992′s Wayne’s World.