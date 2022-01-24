Beaumont Health brings in songwriter to tell frontline workers’ stories

While doctors and nurses are still tirelessly working, trying to save lives and heal those with COVID, there’s another group of hospital workers writing songs.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – While doctors and nurses are still tirelessly working, trying to save lives and heal those with COVID, there’s another group of hospital workers writing songs.

Beaumont Health brought in a songwriter to help tell the stories of what frontline workers have been going through during the pandemic. The goal is to help heal mental health.

In terms of pandemic healing, this might be the strangest, out-of-the-box idea Beaumont has had, but it also might be the most cathartic for their staff.

The songwriting sessions began on Monday (Jan. 24). The writer was brought in, along with frontline workers from every corner of the hospital -- doctors, nurses, environmental services -- everyone.

Melissa Parsons manages environmental services for Beaumont Trenton and hopes sharing their experiences can be mentally healing. She also hopes sharing their stories can be fun.

Pediatric nurse practitioner Sarah Rauner agrees, saying they’ve been through so much -- and have buried so many emotions that sharing will be helpful.

The songs will be the narrative for music videos, highlighting the sacrifices and the pride of Beaumont’s frontline workers. The songs will be done this week and the videos will be done a few weeks later.

