General Motors to build new EV plant in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A new electric vehicle plant will be built in Delta Township and the Orion Assembly Plant will be retooled to build electric pickup trucks, according to General Motors.

With those billions of investments come hundreds of millions of dollars in tax incentives for General Motors. The company got breaks from the state of Michigan and the municipalities.

The state approved more than $800 million in tax breaks for GM for its $7 billion total investment. A little more than $3 billion will go to Delta Township to build the new plant and upgrade its two existing Lansing plants.

Around $4 billion goes to Orion Assembly to remake the plant. With the investment, comes 4,000 new GM jobs.

President Joe Biden released the following statement on the investment:

“Today’s announcement by GM – to make its largest investment ever, $7 billion to create 4,000 new jobs at EV manufacturing sites in Michigan – is the latest sign that my economic strategy is helping power an historic American manufacturing comeback. From day one, my Administration has been laser focused on making sure that America leads the manufacturing future of electric vehicles. This announcement is just the latest in over $100 billion of investment this past year in American auto manufacturing to build electric vehicles and batteries. Over the last year, I hosted the United Auto Workers and automakers at the White House, signed an executive order aimed at getting to 50% electric vehicle sales share in 2030, and set ambitious new standards. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was a major step toward this future by investing in EV charging, and Congress can catalyze more with additional incentives for Made in America electric vehicles, batteries, and semiconductors built by union hands.”

