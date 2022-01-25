GM intends to build multi-billion-dollar EV plants in Delta and Orion Township

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is expected to say yes to an incentive package for General Motors in Lansing Tuesday, Jan. 25. A press conference announcing the details is scheduled for later in the day. GM intends to build an electric vehicle battery plant on land the company already owns in Delta Township. The investment there is tagged at $2.5 billion and brings 1700 jobs. In Orion Township, at its existing Orion Assembly Plant, GM is slated to spend $4 billion to make its third electric vehicle plant. A new life for the plant.

“Just over a dozen years ago, we were in jeopardy of losing the plant,” said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.

He and the township board, along with county and state, aggressively looked for ways to breathe new life into Orion—and they got it. Orion is slated to be an electric vehicle operation, and with that comes 2300 new jobs.

“The impact of this will certainly be felt in Orion Township but all over Oakland County and really the entire southeast Michigan region,” Barnett said. “When you’re talking about the potential for thousands of new jobs and all of the other things that go along with building cars.”

Expect Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to talk about the new investment, amongst other things, Tuesday, Jan. 25, and on Jan. 26 during her State of the State address, which will be held virtually for the second consecutive year.