‘Game of Thrones’ star Peter Dinklage critical of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ remake

Emmy winning actor and “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage is raising questions about the planned remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Disney announced actress Rachel Zegler will play the princess in the remake. Dinklage said on Marc Maron’s podcast that if the story isn’t updated, it shouldn’t be remade at all.

“I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White,” he said. “You’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f------ backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--- are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

He said the original story can still be told, but it should be updated to current standards.

“If you tell the story of ‘Snow White’ with the most f----- up, progressive spin on it? Let’s do it. All in,” he told Maron.

Disney released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying the remake will take “a different approach with these seven characters to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film.”

Disney said it has “been consulting with members of the dwarfism community” during the film’s development.