McDonald’s selling 4 fan-made ‘menu hacks’ for limited time

McDonald’s is adding four fan-made items to its menu for a limited time.

These “menu hacks” are combinations of other McDonald’s items. They will be available starting Jan. 31.

Customers can order these new items on the “Menu Hacks” section of the McDonald’s app or ask for them in-person by name.

Here are the four new options: