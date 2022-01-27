McDonald’s selling 4 fan-made ‘menu hacks’ for limited time

McDonald’s is adding four fan-made items to its menu for a limited time.
These “menu hacks” are combinations of other McDonald’s items. They will be available starting Jan. 31.
Customers can order these new items on the “Menu Hacks” section of the McDonald’s app or ask for them in-person by name.
Here are the four new options:
- Crunchy double: Six-piece chicken nuggets placed inside a double cheeseburger.
- Hash brown McMuffin: A sausage McMuffin and a hash brown for some “extra crunch.”
- Land, air and sea: A sandwich that combines a chicken sandwich, a Big Mac and a Filet-o-Fish in one bun.
- Surf and turf: A double cheeseburger and a Filet-O-Fish. This option is only available on the app or through delivery.