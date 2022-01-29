14º

Downtown Detroit’s shopping scene continues to change amid COVID pandemic

Some businesses close while others open

Megan Woods, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – The COVID pandemic has had a big impact on the landscape of Downtown Detroit.

Some businesses have quietly closed down, while others are excited to move right in.

One moment we’re hearing Under Armor is closing its Downtown Detroit store, but in the same month job postings for a Detroit Gucci store are popping up and the Sugar Factory announces a Downtown Detroit location. It poses the question: What direction are businesses going?

The pandemic hasn’t been much help, the many people working downtown who brought a lot of the foot traffic are still working from home.

While difficult decisions have been made and one brand may shut their doors, it hasn’t stopped other retailers from opening up. The hope is that momentum continues, especially for small businesses.

Watch the video above for the full report.

