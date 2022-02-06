Search for missing 75-year-old underway in Detroit

It’s been a day full of ups and downs for the family of Melvin Field as they search for the 75-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

“48 hours. Not knowing where he is. If he’s safe. If he’s warm, if he’s even alive,” said Renee Prevost, Field’s daughter.

On Jan. 25, he transferred by ambulance to a local hospital from Sheffield Manor nursing home for COVID treatment. Days later, when Field recovered on Feb. 4, his family said he was released without them or anyone from the nursing home knowing.

He’s believed to have last been seen in the area of Hubbel and W. McNichols at a Dollar General.

“They can’t pinpoint what time and they haven’t seen on the footage yet which way he went when he left,” said Prevost.

Loved ones are now fearing the worst because he’s been missing two days without any medicine.

“He was already pretty bad, but not having a medicine that controls it a little bit,” said Majorie Field, Melvin’s wife.

Another fear is that he’s potentially outside with no coat or protective clothing.

“I’m assuming all he has is a what he wore in the hospital,” said Marjorie Field.

“Yeah. worried if he’s got frostbite or hypothermia or something like that,” said Prevost.