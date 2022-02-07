Family says loved one believed to be missing died in Detroit hospital despite officials saying he was discharged

30º

Victor Williams, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

The family had been out searching for 75-year-old Melvin Field, praying they could find him safe and unharmed. But an apparent hospital mix-up has left them heartbroken.

DETROIT – The family of a 75-year-old man believed to be missing says he had actually died at DMC Sinai Grace Hospital and was never discharged like they were told.

The daughter of 75-year-old Melvin Field said her father died the day the hospital told her he had been discharged. She said he never actually left the hospital, despite what she had been told.

“We were searching endlessly,” daughter Renee Prevost said. “Someone called me from the hospital. He’s like, ‘I really hate to be the one to tell you, but your dad passed away in the hospital on Friday.’”

Prevost and other family members were walking door-to-door in the area of McNichols Road and Hubbell Avenue in Detroit on Sunday. They were asking if anyone had seen Melvin Field.

“Even that lady at the information desk this morning said, ‘he’s been discharged ma’am,’” Prevost said.

Prevost said the hardest part has been explaining to her children what happened to their grandfather.

“They’re like super upset. They were part of the people looking for him,” Prevost said.

The family wants the hospital to take some accountability.

“We just want the hospital to be held responsible,” Prevost said.

