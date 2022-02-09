Windsor mayor hopes for peaceful end to Ambassador Bridge shutdown

Why is there such a backup with semi's trying to get to the Blue Water Bridge? It is due to so many trucks being backlogged, with most of them parked at the Ambassador Bridge since Monday afternoon.

DETROIT – Trucks are lining up in Port Huron because for the third day in a row protesters have managed to shut down the Ambassador Bridge crossing into Canada.

At her briefing on Wednesday (Feb. 9), White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president and the administration is very focused on what’s been unfolding at the Ambassador Bridge.

Meantime, on the other side of the border, Windsor police and the mayor said they’re trying to find a diplomatic solution with the people blocking the road.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens calls the truck protests peaceful and said forcibly removing them risks the safety of police, protesters and the public. But what will it take to end the protest?

Mickey Blashfield is a transportation consultant with 30 years of experience. He said there is no single person to negotiate and it’s not a group issuing demands but a group bringing attention to a single issue.

Joe Madision is a veteran truck driver from Romulus. He said the protests slows down goods, food, auto parts and medicine and will impact everyone.