13 people -- 9 Detroiters -- charged in fentanyl, meth, cocaine distribution scheme

DETROIT – Nine people from Detroit and four people from Phoenix have been charged in a drug and money laundering conspiracy linked to the distribution of fentanyl, meth, cocaine and marijuana, officials said.

Since February 2019, a group of people conspired to possess and intended to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to authorities.

More than 500 grams of cocaine, fentanyl and meth were involved in the conspiracy, federal officials said.

Several of the people arrested in connection with the scheme have also been charged with money laundering connected to the drug proceeds, authorities said.

“With these arrests, a major fentanyl distribution organization has been dismantled,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. “I’d like to thank the entire law enforcement team that worked so hard on this case.”

Here are the nine Detroit residents named in the indictment:

Kyle Allan Kennard, 36 (”Whopp Dogg,” “Dogg” and “Whopp”): Indicted for both drug and money laundering conspiracies.

Leo Bradley Todd, 32 (”LWay” and “Sway”): Indicted for both drug and money laundering conspiracies.

Corderalla Piera Campbell, 33 (”Chi” and “Teezy”): Indicted for both drug and money laundering conspiracies.

Perise Jaamar Smith, 32 (”P”): Indicted for drug conspiracy.

Jalin Deandre Gardner, 28 (”Styles” and “Stizie”): Indicted for drug conspiracy.

Kapri Fatima Oldham, 24: Indicted for both drug and money laundering conspiracies.

Brianna Tesharri Blake, 24: Indicted for money laundering conspiracy.

Darrion Lanae Washington, 27 (”Hannah”): Indicted for money laundering conspiracy.

Cateasha Latrease Wells-Ivy, 35: Indicted for money laundering conspiracy.

All nine Detroit residents appeared in federal court Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 9) for arraignment.

Here are the four Phoenix residents named in the indictment:

Cesar Matia Garcia, 27 (”Cee”): Indicted for both drug and money laundering conspiracies.

Marcos Antonio Monarrez, 22: Indicted for drug conspiracy.

Ismael Rodriguez, 19: Indicted for drug conspiracy.

Ramika Shanee Boaze, 29: Indicted for drug conspiracy.

Officials said two of the four people arrest in Phoenix appeared in federal court Wednesday afternoon for their removal proceedings.

“Today’s arrests are the result of an aggressive strategy to target those who allegedly profit off the distribution of counterfeit pills laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl,” acting special agent in charge Kent Kleinschmidt said Wednesday. “The DEA will continue to investigate those responsible for distributing illegal drugs throughout our communities in an effort to save lives.”

Several search warrants were also served at locations throughout Michigan and Phoenix, according to authorities.