Live Updates: Day 4 of trucker protests at US-Canada border; Michigan Gov. calls for end

WINDSOR, ON - FEBRUARY 09: Protesters against vaccine mandates with trucks and other vehicles adorned in signs and Canadian flags gather on ON-3 near Ambassador Bridge on February 9, 2022 in Windsor, Canada. Protesters have shut down the bridge between Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario since Monday. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

DETROIT – As demonstrations by truck drivers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate stretches into its fourth day, it’s disrupting Michigan’s economy, including the automotive industry, manufacturing, agriculture and more, according to the governor.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Thursday calling on Canadian authorities to resolve the Ambassador Bridge closure.

The bumper-to-bumper demonstration by the self-proclaimed Freedom Truck Convoy entered its fourth day Thursday at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries. Similar delays were reported at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

Ad

Meanwhile, U.S. authorities braced for the possibility of similar truck-convoy protests across the United States, and authorities in Paris and Belgium banned road blockades to head off disruptions there too.

Read more here: Truck blockade at Ambassador Bridge, US-Canada border shuts auto plants

Aerial video on Thursday morning showed slow moving traffic at both entry points, but backups were not as long as earlier this week.

Follow live updates from Local 4 on traffic and other US-Canada border developments below: