35º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Gov. Whitmer on Ambassador Bridge closure: ‘My message is simple: Reopen traffic on the bridge’

Gretchen Whitmer says ongoing bridge closure is ‘unacceptable’

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Lansing, Ingham County, Michigan, Local, Gretchen Whitmer, Ambassador Bridge, Ambassador Bridge Closure, Protests, Demonstration, Truck Drivers, Canada, US-Canada Border
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Thursday calling on Canadian authorities to resolve the Ambassador Bridge closure.

As the demonstration by truck drivers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate stretches into its fourth day, it’s disrupting Michigan’s economy, including the automotive industry, manufacturing, agriculture and more, according to the governor.

VIEW: Aerial video shows trucks backed up for miles and miles at Blue Water Bridge to Canada

Here’s Whitmer’s full statement to Canadian authorities:

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email