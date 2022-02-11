Grandmont Rosedale Development Corp. seeks input in plans for senior housing in Detroit

This abandoned restaurant in Detroit's Rosedale Park neighborhood won't be empty long. Soon it's going to be a senior living facility.

DETROIT – Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation wants to demolish the long vacant, former IHOP at 19505 Grand River Avenue in Detroit.

“We love to take blighted, underutilized spaces and turn them into community assets and bring new life into the community,” said Becki Kenderes, GRDC program director.

The organization bought the property in 2019 and its plan is to create a mixed-use building that includes 42 affordable unit apartments for seniors. The first floor will feature retail spaces. The project is still in the early planning process.

There will also have three community spaces for the senior residents and that’s what GRDC wants input on.

Wednesday Feb. 23 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. GRDC is partnering with Sidewalk Detroit to host a virtual community meeting.

“We want to know, do they want a gym? Do they want a lounge? Do they want a movie theater? We want to hear from them and we’re also collecting feedback on what sort of restaurant and retail opportunities we should provide in this space,” Kenderes said.

To register for the meeting email info@sidewalkdetroit.com.

Getting the ball rolling on this project is an exciting moment for Annie Holt. She has lived in the community since 1978 and serves on GRDC’s board.

“I just never would have dreamed that I could stay in the neighborhood,” said Holt.

The older she gets her daughters tell her she should move. For Holt and others her age, downsizing means moving away to places like Southfield or Grosse Pointe.

People leaving to downsize is a problem the community has been dealing with for years.

“I know 15 years ago, it became a real passionate discussion with GRC board members because we had, at that time, lost two phenomenal board members who chose to downsize but there was no opportunity for housing,” Holt said.

She encourages people in the community to attend the virtual community meeting.

“If any of our ideas become a reality, as it relates to that location, then we can take on additional pride that to some degree, this facility was made exactly for us,” said Holt.

Construction isn’t expected until 2025.

GRDC represents five neighborhoods: Rosedale Park, North Rosedale Park, Minock Park, Grandmont #1 and Grandmont.

