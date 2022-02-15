25º

Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival returns with Big Sean, Glass Animals as headliners

Festival set for July 30, 31 in Hart Plaza

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival will return this summer with Big Sean and Glass Animals topping the list of slated musical acts.

Mo Pop was cancelled last year due to COVID concerns, but it will debut in Detroit’s Hart Plaza, July 30 and July 31.

Mo Pop released the list of performers for this year’s festival on Tuesday, with Big Sean and Glass Animals headlining. Jhene Aiko, Kaytranada, Khruangbin, Girl In Red, Dominic Fike and Dayglow are also listed.

Presale tickets start Friday, Feb. 18, and public on sale is Monday, Feb. 21.

Find more info at Mo Pop Festival here.

