Residents in Detroit’s Grandmont Rosedale neighborhood voice concern about proposed asphalt plant

Plans for the asphalt plant were initially shot down, but now the company is appealing that decision. Those against it say it poses a health risk for people living in the Grandmont Rosedale neighborhoods.

DETROIT – A group of concerned citizens in the Grandmont Rosedale community in Detroit are speaking out against a proposed asphalt plant that would go up in their neighborhood.

“My kids play in that park. They don’t need to be playing in a park where there’s going to be toxic fumes,” Gary Torgerson said.

Their voices and opinions echoed through state leaders, Representatives Karen Whitsett And Stephanie Young.

“We have a park right here. There’s a school close by. It’s bad for anybody,” Young said.

The group says the city should be part of the solution and not the pollution. The belief is that the proposed plant will have a negative impact on the neighborhood’s health and safety.

“There’s numerous studies. You can google them and look online and see that a asphalt plant in the middle of the community, does that community no good,” Torgerson said.

Ad

The Board of Zoning Appeals hearing is going to be first thing Tuesday (Feb. 15) at 10:30 a.m.

Stay with Local 4 for the latest updates on this situation.

Read: More local news coverage