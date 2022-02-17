Ex-Michigan GOP chair Laura Cox pushes back at subpoena from Jan. 6 Committee

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol wants to hear from the former leader of Michigan's Republican Party. Laura Cox was sent the subpoena this week. The committee is asking Cox to talk specifically about an online rally with Rudy Giuliani where he called on state lawmakers to stop the election process, pointing to false allegations of tampered votes here. Cox. Who had a messy exit from her post with the party is standing by her actions.

“You were reportedly a witness when Rudy Giuliani pressured state lawmakers to disregard election results in Michigan and when he said that certifying the election results would be a ‘criminal act,’” Committee members said in the subpoena. They also said they want to know more about Cox’s activity and communication with those behind the plot to forge official election documents.

In a lengthy letter posted to Twitter, Cox pushed back. She also defended her role in efforts to stop the election process.

My statement regarding the January 6th Committee PR subpoena. pic.twitter.com/qE9VmCYxqI — Laura Cox (@LauraCoxMI) February 16, 2022

Cox was one of several Michigan Republicans to attempt to stop the election process. In 2020, she signed onto a letter with National Republican Party Chair and Michigan native Ronna McDaniel, urging the process to be stopped for an audit of the voice. Despite the lack of evidence of widespread fraud.

This is the latest development as the committee continues to work at the state level to look into, not only those who signed those forged papers, but also those who instigated the mob of people who tried to stop the vote count in 2020.

