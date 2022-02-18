Winter Blast kicks off in Royal Oak Friday

Metro Detroit's annual Winter Blast event has moved to Royal Oak this year, and it's featuring lots of food, activities and live music Friday through Sunday.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Metro Detroit’s annual Winter Blast event has moved to Royal Oak this year, and it’s kicking off this Friday!

The 3-day event will feature food, winter activities and live music to its new location -- including a free ice skating rink that will remain open into March.

Admission into the Winter Blast is free, though some activities are not. The event will be held Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20 just east of Main Street in Downtown Royal Oak.

The Winter Blast will feature the following attractions:

Skating rink

Snow slide

Ice sculptures

Marshmallow roasting

Ziplining

Music

The event will be held at the following times:

Friday, Feb. 18: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winter Blast has traditionally been held in Downtown Detroit, but moved to Royal Oak this year due to funding.

