List: Comparing Metro Detroit gas prices amid supply concerns

DETROIT – President Joe Biden is warning that gasoline prices could rise for U.S. consumers if Russia chooses to invade Ukraine, as officials warn is likely to happen and soon.

Last week, President Biden announced that the U.S. government is “taking active steps to alleviate the pressure on our own energy markets and offset rising prices” as tensions rise at the Russia-Ukraine border. Financial experts say that barrels of crude oil could increase from $95 to more than $125 a barrel amid short supplies, which would be amplified by a Russian invasion.

Even before invasion concerns, prices have been rising at pumps across the U.S. for weeks, and are significantly higher than this time last year.

Ad

Read more: High gas costs from Ukraine threat pose Biden political risk

Here’s a list of average gasoline prices across Metro Detroit as of Feb. 23, 2022, for reference, via GasBuddy:

Ann Arbor : $3.50

Belleville : $3.23

Birmingham : $3.39

Dearborn Heights : $3.35

Detroit : $3.29

Downtown Detroit : $3.59

Farmington : $3.30

Grosse Pointe Woods : $3.49

Madison Heights : $3.35

Monroe : $3.20

Mt. Clemens : $3.35

Pontiac : $3.49

Rochester : $3.40

Roseville : $3.30

Sterling Heights : $3.35

Taylor : $3.25

Warren : $3.29

Woodhaven : $3.30

Wyandotte: $3.39

Costs appear to be similar throughout the state of Michigan, averaging around $3.30 per gallon to the west and to the north.

Related: Detroit Ukrainian Americans share their perspective on Russia’s aggression