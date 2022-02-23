27º

List: Comparing Metro Detroit gas prices amid supply concerns

Officials warn gas prices could rise if Russia invades Ukraine

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

A motorist prepares to pump gas Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – President Joe Biden is warning that gasoline prices could rise for U.S. consumers if Russia chooses to invade Ukraine, as officials warn is likely to happen and soon.

Last week, President Biden announced that the U.S. government is “taking active steps to alleviate the pressure on our own energy markets and offset rising prices” as tensions rise at the Russia-Ukraine border. Financial experts say that barrels of crude oil could increase from $95 to more than $125 a barrel amid short supplies, which would be amplified by a Russian invasion.

Even before invasion concerns, prices have been rising at pumps across the U.S. for weeks, and are significantly higher than this time last year.

Here’s a list of average gasoline prices across Metro Detroit as of Feb. 23, 2022, for reference, via GasBuddy:

  • Ann Arbor: $3.50
  • Belleville: $3.23
  • Birmingham: $3.39
  • Dearborn Heights: $3.35
  • Detroit: $3.29
  • Downtown Detroit: $3.59
  • Farmington: $3.30
  • Grosse Pointe Woods: $3.49
  • Madison Heights: $3.35
  • Monroe: $3.20
  • Mt. Clemens: $3.35
  • Pontiac: $3.49
  • Rochester: $3.40
  • Roseville: $3.30
  • Sterling Heights: $3.35
  • Taylor: $3.25
  • Warren: $3.29
  • Woodhaven: $3.30
  • Wyandotte: $3.39

Costs appear to be similar throughout the state of Michigan, averaging around $3.30 per gallon to the west and to the north.

