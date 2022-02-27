History 4 All: Detroit group making skiing accessible to everyone

Black history is American history. This month, Local 4 has been diving into the rich and trying history of Black Americans, and we're sharing what we've learned in this History 4 All special. In this segment, we’re visiting the Jim Dandy ski club, the nation’s first-ever Black ski club. Before the Civil Rights Movement, Black Americans were not allowed to spend time at ski resorts, as they were considered public places with segregation laws in place.

DETROIT – In celebration of Black History Month, Local 4 is diving into the rich and trying history of Black Americans, especially right here in Michigan.

In this segment of our History 4 All special, we’re talking about the Jim Dandy Ski Club, the nation’s first-ever Black ski club.

Before the Civil Rights Movement, Black Americans were not allowed to spend time at ski resorts, as they were considered public places with segregation laws in place. This Detroit organization is working to make skiing, and winter sports in general, more accessible to everyone.

