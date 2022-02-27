38º

History 4 All: Detroit group making skiing accessible to everyone

Evrod Cassimy, Reporter/Anchor

DETROIT – In celebration of Black History Month, Local 4 is diving into the rich and trying history of Black Americans, especially right here in Michigan.

In this segment of our History 4 All special, we’re talking about the Jim Dandy Ski Club, the nation’s first-ever Black ski club.

Before the Civil Rights Movement, Black Americans were not allowed to spend time at ski resorts, as they were considered public places with segregation laws in place. This Detroit organization is working to make skiing, and winter sports in general, more accessible to everyone.

Evrod Cassimy is the morning anchor for Local 4 News Today. He joined WDIV in August of 2013. He is an award winning journalist and a six-time Emmy Award nominee. Evrod was born in Michigan but grew up in the Chicagoland area.

