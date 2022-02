Black history is American history. This month, Local 4 has been diving into the rich and trying history of Black Americans, and we're sharing what we've learned in this History 4 All special. In this segment, we’re visiting Idlewild on Michigan’s west side: A former summer vacation hotspot for Black Americans before the Civil Rights Movement. Now, an effort is underway to restore the area and help the community thrive once more.

