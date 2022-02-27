Supporters gather in Downtown Detroit to rally for Ukraine

The crowd has since died down, but Jefferson Avenue near Hart Plaza was packed people draped in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine.

They want their message to be clear that they are totally standing with Ukraine even though the country itself is over 5,000 miles away.

Ukraine natives Artem and Alina were just two of hundreds of protestors in Detroit, speaking up for those in Ukraine as a brutal war takes place against Russia.

With tears rolling down the colors of the Ukrainian flag on her face, Alina spoke about her biggest fear that came to reality, which is not knowing where her family is.

“We don’t know what happens with our family,” she said. “They just killed our people. I don’t know why they’re doing this to our people.”

As the war between these two European countries continues, Ivanka Voloshbnyuk is hoping that either the United States or United Kingdom can step in.

“We’re not asking for troops at this point or anything like that,” Voloshbnyuk said. “We’re just asking for weapons for help.”

And with so much uncertainty in the air, many are hoping that they can make a difference in a country on the other side of the world.

“We’re doing everything that we can,” said Vlad Kruk, who is from Ukraine. “We’re collecting money to send overseas to Ukraine. We want to show that Ukraine is fighting right now, not just for its own independence, but for Europe, America any everybody else.”

Dozens of people drove by, honking their horns in support of this group of people. They’re hoping their voices have been loud enough here in the city of Detroit to really make an impact.