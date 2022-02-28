Canadian pastor picked up Michigan teen at high school, took her to motel for sex acts, feds say

A former pastor from Canada was charged last week after he picked up a Michigan teenager at her high school and took her to a motel for sex acts in 2013, according to federal officials.

United States Attorney Dawn Ison said Timothy Raymond Milley, 68, met a 15-year-old girl on the internet and started to communicate with her frequently on a messaging app.

At the time, Milley was a minister at Cataraqui Church in Deseronto, Ontario, Canada, authorities said. He held that position from 2009-2019.

Milley asked the girl to create and send him nude pictures of herself while he was using an alias, officials said. He spoke to her frequently about sex, according to court records.

On June 20, 2013, Milley traveled from his home in Ontario to a town in the Eastern District of Michigan, Ison said. He picked the girl up in front of her high school and took her to a nearby motel, according to authorities.

Milley had the girl perform sex acts on him in the motel room, officials said.

He returned to Canada the next day and stopped communicating with the girl thereafter, federal officials said.

In early 2020, the victim learned that Milley had been arresting for luring a child in Canada, according to authorities. She called law enforcement and shared her story, court records show.

“I commend this victim for coming forward after these many years to disclose the abuse she suffered,” Ison said. “Our office supports victims of sexual abuse and encourages victims to contact law enforcement, regardless of whether the abuse was recent or in the past.”

Milley was extradited from Canada this week and charged Friday in federal court. He is facing one count of traveling in foreign commerce to have sex with a minor.