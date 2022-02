WARREN, Mich. – A gunman has barricaded himself inside the Rite Aid Pharmacy at 9 Mile and Ryan in Warren.

Police told Local 4, the man fired gunshots around 2 a.m. into a salon nearby. He then went into the Rite Aid and barricaded himself inside. No one else is inside the pharmacy.

Police have closed 9 Mile at Ryan for their investigation.

The pharmacy is across the street from Fitzgerald High School. The school will be notified of the situation.

