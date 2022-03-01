Accused gunman in standoff at Warren pharmacy expected to face charges

One person is in custody following a barricaded gunman situation inside a pharmacy at 9 Mile and Ryan in Warren. Police told Local 4, the man fired gunshots around 2 a.m. into a the Greenday Massage. He then went into a pharmacy next door and barricaded himself inside. No one else was inside the pharmacy.

WARREN, Mich. – Police say a man fired dozens of shots at buildings in Warren before barricading himself inside a pharmacy.

The call came into police shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 28) from Greenday Massage on East 9 Mile and Ryan roads. Three women sleeping inside said they were woken up by a man shooting at their business and the business next door.

More than 40 shell casings were discovered at the scene, according to police. They also found several dozen bullet holes in the windows and walls in the area.

“They appear to be fired from both inside the 9 Mile and Ryan pharmacy and from the parking lot,” Warren police Executive Lt. David Kriss said.

Police said the women inside Greenday Massage had no interaction with the man who was firing shots in the area.

Ad

“I guess one of the rounds passed through the wall near where they were sleeping,” Kriss said.

The first officers who arrived on scene helped take the two women out a back door to safety.

“When officers initially responded to the call of shots fired, they approached the pharmacy, they could see the suspect -- who was later arrested standing inside the pharmacy behind a steel gate -- and had a firearm in his right hand,” Kriss said.

Once the man barricaded himself inside, police called out a special response team to end the situation. The accused gunman gave himself up shortly after 5 a.m., according to police.

“We believe he was monitoring the situation from the surveillance cameras from inside the business so almost immediately the APV pulled up and he was taken into custody,” Kriss said.

Police said they’ve searched the accused gunman’s car for evidence and will try to determine his motivations. He is expected to face charges and be arraigned on Tuesday (March 1).

Ad

Read: Police standoff at Warren pharmacy ends; 1 in custody