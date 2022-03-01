32º

Settlement reached in federal lawsuit against Rochester Community Schools

Details of what the school district will be paying out to settle the claim have not yet been released

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

ROCHESTER, Mich. – A settlement has been reached between the Rochester Community Schools and parent Elena Dinverno. Dinverno sued the district in federal court, alleging at first that school board President Kristin Bull called her employer, Blake’s Hard Cider, misrepresented her online advocacy over school policies during COVID and got her fired.

In an amended complaint, Dinverno now says it was Deputy Superintendent Debi Fragomeni. In addition, the complaint from depositions shows that Dinverno wasn’t the only parent who had the district call their employer.

Along with information, the district spent time and resources directing staff to monitor parents Facebook groups looking for those who were vocally opposed to what the district was doing and compiling reports on them for school board members.

Monday (Feb. 28) night, parents showed up at a school board work session, and many called for the resignation of the superintendent and all those involved. Details of what the school district will be paying out to settle the claim have not yet been released.

