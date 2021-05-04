Cloudy icon
Parent files lawsuit, claims Rochester Community Schools got her fired after speaking out on in-person learning

The mother says she received a cease and desist

Mara MacDonald
, Reporter

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

ROCHESTER, Mich. – When and whether to offer in-person instruction amid the pandemic has been an emotional topic for school districts around Metro Detroit. And parent groups have formed on social media to talk it out.

The Rochester Community Schools has seen vigorous debate and an attempt to recall several board members.

Elena Dinverno is a mother of two and was vocal online about her desire to see her children return to face-to-face instruction.

READ: 100+ Grosse Pointe Public School teachers call in sick to protest loosened COVID precautions

“My client was nothing but polite and respectful online,” said employment attorney Deborah Gordon.

The school board did not see it that way. Dinverno said they sent her a cease and desist letter.

“This district is ‘thin-skinned’ with an inability to follow the law that they are literally hiring lawyers at the taxpayers expense to send cease and desist letters not just to my client, but to others,” Gordon said.

According to a federal lawsuit filed Monday, May 3, board President Kristin Bull contacted Blake’s Hard Cider in Armada where Dinverno was employed as a marketing director to complain about her social media posts.

