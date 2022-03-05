Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleads with NATO for no-fly zone

NATO is now reporting Russian forces are using cluster bombs and widely banned artillery, which would violate international law as it continues to carry out its assault on Ukraine, which has entered its ninth day. In the path of the relentless Russian onslaught in Ukraine, no one is safe, not even innocent civilians.

NATO is now reporting Russian forces are using cluster bombs and widely banned artillery, which would violate international law as it continues to carry out its assault on Ukraine, which has entered its ninth day.

In the path of the relentless Russian onslaught in Ukraine, no one is safe, not even innocent civilians.

In the path of the relentless Russian onslaught in Ukraine, no one is safe, not even innocent civilians.

“Hundreds, if not thousands of Ukrainians, have been killed,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“It’s not only an attack on Ukraine; it’s an attack on the security of Europe and global peace and stability,” said President Joe Biden.

Ukrainian officials are pleading with NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“We believe that NATO countries have created a narrative that closing the skies over Ukraine would provoke Russia’s direct aggression against NATO,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that would trigger a full-fledged war.

“To actually implement something like a no-fly zone is to send NATO planes into Ukrainian airspace and to shoot down Russian planes, and that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe,” Blinken said. “President Biden has been clear that we are not going to get into a war with Russia.”

Officials worldwide are warning that the lethal Russian invasion will only grow worse in the days ahead.

“We’re seeing them use increasingly brutal methods, uh, including going at civilians and civilian populations,” Blinken said. “So, I think the terrible expectation is that the suffering we’ve already seen is likely going to get worse.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin says a third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine has been scheduled for this weekend. Ukrainian officials have yet to confirm the talks.