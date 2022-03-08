Canadian officials seize 265 kilograms of heroin at Blue Water Bridge

Drugs seized Jan. 13, 2022, by Canadian officials at the Blue Water Bridge.

POINT EDWARD, Ont. – Officials seized 265 kilograms of heroin from 23-year-old Canadian trucker Arshdeep Singh at the Blue Water Bridge.

On Jan. 13, 2022, a commercial transport truck driver arrived at the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario.

The vehicle was subject to a secondary examination, where border services officers noted large garbage bags and spare tires.

Drugs seized by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Jan. 13, 2022, at the Blue Water Bridge. (Canada Border Services Agency)

After further inspection of the items, it was discovered that substances believed to be illegal suspected narcotics were found.

There were approximately 265 kilograms of suspected heroin, suspected 2C-B (pink cocaine), and suspected methamphetamines were seized.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police took custody of the suspected narcotics and charged Singh with:

Importation of methamphetamines, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

Importation of heroin, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

Importation of 2C-B, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamines, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – heroin, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ; and,

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – 2C-B, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

