Fellow student sees Belleville high schooler drop gun in bathroom stall

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – A Belleville high schooler was in a restroom and noticed another student drop a possible gun on the floor in an adjacent stall, police say.

On Monday (March 7), around 8 a.m., the school administration notified police of the incident.

School administrators and the police department apprehended the 15-year-old student involved, and a firearm was recovered.

The student was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Youth Home.

An interview was conducted with the student. It was concluded that he did not have any issues with other classmates or faculty at Belleville High School. There was also no ill will toward anyone in the school or in Belleville, according to police.

