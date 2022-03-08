District holds meeting after 15-year-old Belleville High School student brings gun to school

Police said a 15-year-old Belleville High School student was in the bathroom Monday morning changing his clothes when he dropped a gun in the stall and a fellow student saw it.

The student who saw the gun immediately reported the firearm to administration and the 15-year-old boy was escorted to the principal’s office.

“We were moving him to the office to search him, that’s when he walked out the front door. Police did a nice job apprehending him and found the gun,” Van Buren Public Schools Superintendent Peter Kudlak said.

Police said the student brought the weapon to school because he has a problem at home and that he had no intention to hurt other students. The district sent an email home to parents and called a meeting Monday night to discuss what happened.

Parent Aaron Burroughs said it’s not all that much of a comfort that the student wasn’t planning on hurting anybody.

“The mindset that would allow you to take a gun to school. We just can’t have this at school,” Burroughs said.

Parents had many questions. They wanted to know why the school wasn’t put on lockdown. They were also told how fast the timeline was between the discovery of the gun and the apprehension of the student.

The 15-year-old boy has been arrested and is currently being housed at the Wayne County Youth Home.

