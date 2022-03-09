Detroit man preparing to fight in Ukraine

On Tuesday (March 8), Poland agreed to send fighter jets to the U.S., who would then supply them to Ukraine. Meanwhile, in Russia, McDonald's announced it was shutting down all of its restaurants and as that all happens, a 62-year-old Detroit man is preparing to travel to Ukraine to fight.

DETROIT – In just a few days, Detroiter, Dr. M. Dujon Johnson says he will be on the front lines, fighting the war against Russia.

This upcoming Wednesday (March 9), the 62-year-old will be flying to Amsterdam then Poland. From there, he plans to travel to Ukraine and immediately join the battle.

“All of Ukraine is a warzone, so to speak,” said Dr. Johnson. “So, I’m going there to kind of help the Ukrainians defend their homeland” (Home one plus two). I get real-time information from Ukraine from my contacts there, and they’re really, really suffering.”

At Church of the King in downtown Berkeley, members prayed for Johnson’s survival. Some Ukrainians even showed their gratitude.

Pastor Tal Sullivan says their prayer requests are simple.

“We’re praying for protection and God’s provision,” said Pastor Sullivan. “We’re inviting God to come and use him as he wants.”

Dr. Johnson has a military background serving with the Army. He also already spent two years in Ukraine working at a University.

“My job from 2018-2020 was to train university professors and graduate students on bringing transparency and democracy to the classroom,” Dr. Johnson said. “Who would’ve figured I would be putting that to practice. I don’t plan on coming back with a red, white, and blue or blue and yellow flag over a box. I’m coming right back here to Detroit and hopefully make Detroit better like we all do.”

As you can imagine, Dr. Johnson’s family is totally against his decision.