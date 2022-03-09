Live stream (7 p.m.): Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers State of the City speech

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is set to deliver his State of the City address Wednesday (March 9).

You can watch live in the stream below. It is scheduled to stream live tonight at 7 p.m.

Duggan gave city council his budget proposal Monday and it included more spending and some job cuts.

It’s a new era at Detroit City Hall. Six new council members, a new majority really. But there is the specter of the bankruptcy agreement and of state oversight kicking back in if they veer off into overspending.

Duggan said everyone needs to stay calm and spend very carefully.

“What we are presenting today is a post-crisis budget, post-COVID budget. It’s really a return to normal,” Duggan said.

Duggan presented what he called the 8th balanced budget in a row, something Detroit was not known for before the bankruptcy. Federal COVID funding kept the city afloat the last couple of years and it’s run out.