Movement Detroit announces full lineup for 2022 music festival

DETROIT – The complete lineup has been announced and tickets are now on sale for Downtown Detroit’s beloved annual music festival: Movement.
Memorial Day weekend’s Movement Electronic Music Festival is bringing tons of talent to Hart Plaza this year, with big artists like 2 Chainz, Flying Lotus, Jeff Mills, Skrillex and more gearing up to take one of six stages at the three-day event. Organizers on Wednesday announced the full lineup for the festival on May 28-30.
“The 2022 lineup continues to showcase the breadth of the festival’s programming, featuring an inspired selection of dance music’s most in-demand artists, underground mainstays, and notable first-time performers; a potent cross section of seasoned vets and future generations of electronic music,” officials said Wednesday.
Tickets are on sale on the event website here. Day passes, three-day passes and VIP passes are all available for purchase.
Single-day passes cost $109 for each day, before fees. A three-day pass costs $229 before fees.
The festival first took to Downtown Detroit in the mid-2000s, and has since brought thousands of concertgoers to the birthplace of techo music each year.
Visit Movement Detroit’s website here for more information.
More: Local news