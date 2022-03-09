Movement Detroit announces full lineup for 2022 music festival

CHICAGO, IL - September 12: Flying Lotus performs during the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park on September 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The complete lineup has been announced and tickets are now on sale for Downtown Detroit’s beloved annual music festival: Movement.

Memorial Day weekend’s Movement Electronic Music Festival is bringing tons of talent to Hart Plaza this year, with big artists like 2 Chainz, Flying Lotus, Jeff Mills, Skrillex and more gearing up to take one of six stages at the three-day event. Organizers on Wednesday announced the full lineup for the festival on May 28-30.

“The 2022 lineup continues to showcase the breadth of the festival’s programming, featuring an inspired selection of dance music’s most in-demand artists, underground mainstays, and notable first-time performers; a potent cross section of seasoned vets and future generations of electronic music,” officials said Wednesday.

Tickets are on sale on the event website here. Day passes, three-day passes and VIP passes are all available for purchase.

Ad

Single-day passes cost $109 for each day, before fees. A three-day pass costs $229 before fees.

The festival first took to Downtown Detroit in the mid-2000s, and has since brought thousands of concertgoers to the birthplace of techo music each year.

Visit Movement Detroit’s website here for more information.

More: Local news