Police: 4-year-old Wixom boy dies after suspected child abuse

Deangelo Hawkins, 30, has been arrested in Wixom in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy.

WIXOM, Mich. – A man has been arrested for child abuse in connection with the death of a young boy in Wixom, police report.

According to Wixom police, first responders were called to an apartment on Beechwood Street, near Pontiac Trail and Beck Road, where they found a 4-year-old boy who was unconscious and breathing in a shallow manner. First responders rendered aid to the boy and took him to a local hospital.

Police say the 4-year-old boy, identified as Jaice Dupont, suffered from life-threatening injuries to the skull. The boy was transferred to Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, but ultimately died on March 10 as a result of his injuries, officials said.

Wixom police arrested the boyfriend of the child’s mother for suspicion of child abuse, as he was the only caretaker in the home at the time of the incident on March 5, police said. Deangelo Levell Hawkins, 30, has been charged with first-degree child abuse, though officials say the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to revisit that charge following the boy’s death.

According to court records, Hawkins has been previously charged with criminal sexual conduct, domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, adult kidnapping and more. The man was reportedly out on a personal bond as of March 5.

