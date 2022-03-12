AG: Former Flint Township Clerk broke seal on ballot container so votes inside couldn’t be recounted

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A former Flint Township Clerk is facing felony charges for ballot tampering related to the August 2020 Primary Election, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Kathy Funk has been charged with ballot tampering and misconduct in office -- both are 5-year felonies.

Nessel said Funk purposely broke a seal on a ballot container so that the votes inside, under Michigan Election Law, could not be counted in an anticipated recount. Funk was running for re-election and narrowly prevailed in the unofficial count.

“Election officials must uphold the integrity of their positions. Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy,” Nessel said. “Our department is committed to prosecuting election violations, regardless of the political party of the perpetrator.”

Funk is expected to be arraigned in the 67th District Court.