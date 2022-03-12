30º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

AG: Former Flint Township Clerk broke seal on ballot container so votes inside couldn’t be recounted

Charges related to August 2020 primary

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Flint Township, Kathy Funk, Dana Nessel, News, Michigan, State, Genesee County, Flint Township Clerk, Former Clerk, Election Tampering, Ballot Tampering, Crime, Flint Township Crime

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A former Flint Township Clerk is facing felony charges for ballot tampering related to the August 2020 Primary Election, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Kathy Funk has been charged with ballot tampering and misconduct in office -- both are 5-year felonies.

Nessel said Funk purposely broke a seal on a ballot container so that the votes inside, under Michigan Election Law, could not be counted in an anticipated recount. Funk was running for re-election and narrowly prevailed in the unofficial count.

“Election officials must uphold the integrity of their positions. Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy,” Nessel said. “Our department is committed to prosecuting election violations, regardless of the political party of the perpetrator.”

Funk is expected to be arraigned in the 67th District Court.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter