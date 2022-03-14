High Times Cannabis Cup seeks top recreational, medical products in Michigan

FILE - Dried hemp plants are sorted and trimmed at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Monday, April 12, 2021. New York's first 100 to 200 retail cannabis licenses will be solely for people with marijuana-related convictions or their immediate family, state officials said Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in an effort to redress the inequities of a system that has locked up people of color for marijuana offenses at disproportionate rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Michigan’s High Times Cannabis Cup will go virtual this year and organizers are expecting it to be the largest cannabis event in the state.

Last year’s cup featured 76 brands, nearly 300 product entries and 290,596 grams of cannabis products. This year’s competition will see the largest pool of judges and the most categories to vote on in High Times history.

People who want to judge will be able to purchase judging kits at certain dispensaries across Michigan starting on April 16. Judging kits are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. They will cost between $100 and $300. Kits will include 15-35 different samples of product.

“This April, we are launching the largest-ever Cannabis Cup in Michigan’s history, with 17 unique categories across recreational and medical products for a total of over 3,300 judge kits,” High Times Director of Events and Competitions, Mark Kazinec said. “We plan to increase distribution so that every area of Michigan is covered as best as possible. If this year is anything like last year, we expect lines of enthusiasts ready to purchase their kits at the select dispensaries, which may very well sell out the same day.”

Judging kits come in a smell-proof backpack with scorecards, and judges are asked to give detailed comments on aesthetics, aroma, taste and effects of each product. Cannabis Cup previously featured 10 separate judging categories.

Winners will be announced June 26 during the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan Awards Show. Michigan’s Cannabis Cup is presented by House of Dank and made possible by official intake partner Red White and Bloom. Other sponsors include Pure Options and Canna Boys. For contest rules, as well as a list of Michigan’s previous Cannabis Cup winners visit cannabiscup.com

Submission is open for competitors between March 21 and March 25. Intake and product submissions run between March 29 and April 8. Judging kits are available on April 16. Judging will be open between April 16 and June 12. The award show to announce the winners is June 26.

Categories for Michigan’s Cannabis Cup 2022:

Best-of Recreational:

Indica Flower

Sativa Flower

Hybrid Flower

Pre-Rolls

Infused Pre-Rolls

Solvent Concentrates

Non-Solvent Concentrates

Distillate Vape Pens and Cartridges

Non-Distillate Vape Pens and Cartridges

Edibles: Gummies

Edibles: Non-Gummies

Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals

Best-of Medical: