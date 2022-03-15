Cellphone video from inside Detroit school shows chaos before teacher was injured

That teacher is out of the hospital and recovering, but it could've been a lot worse. It happened late last week at Neinas Dual Language Learning Academy.

DETROIT – A Detroit public schools teacher was transported to a hospital and treated for a “light concussion” after breaking up a fight between students.

That teacher is out of the hospital and recovering. The fight happened Thursday (March 10) at Neinas Dual Language Learning Academy in Detroit.

Two girls were involved in a fight and the teacher was injured when trying to break it up. Sources said the teacher fell to the floor and said she felt dizzy afterward.

Detroit EMS was called to the school and the teacher was transported to a hospital. The school said the teacher reported to the school the day after the incident and was in good condition.

“While breaking up a physical altercation Thursday, March 10, a staff member was hit and sustained a light concussion. The staff member is in good condition and reported to school Friday, March 11. The administration followed the proper protocols and the appropriate discipline was issued to the students involved.” Detroit Public Schools Community District

The school said the discipline for students fighting, coming in contact with a teacher resulting in injury is “immediate removal from school and a hearing with parent/guardian to determine if they can return to school.”

