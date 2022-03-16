Michigan Lottery: Wayne County mans wins $4M on scratch off bought in Taylor

LANSING, Mich. – A Wayne County man is planning to vacation somewhere warm after winning $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s EXTREME CA$H instant game.

The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Marathon gas station, located at 8350 Telegraph Road in Taylor.

“I stopped at the gas station to cash in a few winning tickets and decided to use my winning towards two of the new EXTREME CA$H tickets,” said the player. “I started scratching the tickets when I got in my car and couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won $4 million. I started shaking and sat there staring at the ticket in disbelief for about 15 minutes.

“I drove to my wife’s work right away to surprise her. When she came out to my car and looked the ticket over, she couldn’t believe it either! She insisted we take it to a retailer to confirm it was real.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to take his family on a vacation somewhere warm and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $9 million playing EXTREME CA$H which launched in March. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $50 up to $4 million. More than $156 million in prizes remain, including two $4 million top prizes, 21 $10,000 prizes, and 1,057 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

