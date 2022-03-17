Detroit spot among James Beard finalists for best new restaurant; 2 Detroit chefs nominated

DETROIT – The finalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards, among the most prestigious in the restaurant business, were announced this week -- and Detroit is well represented.

The James Beard 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards nominees were revealed on Wednesday during a live ceremony. Here are the Detroit nominees:

Best New Restaurant: Barda, Detroit, Core City

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Warda Bouguettaya, Warda Pâtisserie, Detroit

Best Chef: Great Lakes: Omar Anani, Saffron De Twah, Detroit

Barda, located in Detroit’s Core City neighborhood, opened last spring, offering a very unique spread of Argentinian-inspired food.

Warda Pâtisserie in Detroit’s Midtown expanded into the city from Eastern Market last year, bringing some of the best pastries in the area to more people.

Saffron De Twah, on Gratiot Avenue near Warren Avenue, is the only Moroccan inspired restaurant in the city.

Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.