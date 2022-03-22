Founders Brewing to celebrate 25th anniversary with party at Detroit taproom

DETROIT – Founders Brewing is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a party at its Detroit Taproom.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on April 8. Visitors of all ages are invited. There will be local food vendors, a craft market and specialty brews.

The Birthday Porter will be available on draft and to take home in limited edition 25th anniversary growlers. Batter Up Waffle Company, Shimmy Shack’s vegan cuisine, and El Taco Dojo will be at the event. DJ Squish will be providing entertainment.

“Founders is extremely proud to be marking our 25th anniversary -- a significant milestone we are thankful to achieve,” said Elton Andres Knight, CEO of Founders Brewing Company. “To all of our employees, customers, and friends, it is with a tremendous amount of gratitude that I offer you all a very sincere thank you for your continued support of Founders. We hope to be able to share the celebration of our 25th Anniversary with you at one of the events we have planned throughout 2022. Here’s to another 25 fantastic years.”

The Crafted in Michigan Makers Market will be there to showcase past vendors from Founders’ Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series. The series was started in 2020 to bring awareness to local Michigan crafters. Leaf Me Plant Boutique, Arsenal Handicraft, Stonewall Sports, and the most recent partner, Detroit Bikes, will be at the event.

Attendees could win a one-of-a-kind All Day IPA bike from Detroit Bikes or a pair (there are two pairs available) of concert tickets to Jack White’s April 9 show.

The event is completely free to attend and open to all ages. For more information you can visit Founders Brewing on Facebook or Instagram.

