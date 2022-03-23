Armed suspect at large after man killed in Redford Township, police say

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Redford Township police believe an armed suspect is at large after they discovered a man had been shot and killed overnight.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. Wednesday (March 23) to the 24800 block of 5 Mile Road due to reports of gunfire. They said they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Police don’t have any information about a suspect, but they believe the person is armed and dangerous.

The victim’s gold 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck is missing, according to authorities. It has Michigan license plate “EAU 2098.”

Anyone with information about the pickup truck or this case is asked to call police at 313-387-2571, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.