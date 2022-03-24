Mackinac Bridge closed to all traffic due to weather

ST. IGNANCE, Mich. – Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge was closed to all traffic on Thursday due to dangerous driving conditions.

Here’s the latest update from the Bridge Authority at 11:15 a.m.

Due to the current weather conditions, the Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic.

Motorists are being instructed to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring conditions at various points along the structure. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to traffic. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.