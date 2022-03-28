2 people found dead in home on Detroit’s east side

A man and woman were discovered shot to death in a Detroit home on Sunday.

Two people were found dead in a home on Detroit’s east side, according to the Detroit Police Department.

“We don’t have a lot of detail except the last time they were seen alive was on Friday,” said Curt Worboys of the Detroit Police Department.

Police said the discovery was made shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday evening when a family member noticed the front door of the home was open.

“No forced entry,” Worboys said. “The door was unlocked. The door was ajar and unsecured. They called 911 to have officers come out and take a look.”

That’s when the worst fear became a reality.

“Upon entry, they discovered a male and a female both deceased,” Worboys said. “They had been shot.”

Police are asking those living in the area to call them if they have any critical information that can lead to an arrest of whoever is responsible.