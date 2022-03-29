34º

Highland Park School District looks to build new high school

It’s been about 10 years since Highland Park High School was open and operational to students

Victor Williams, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The Highland Park School District is exploring building a brand new high school. For years the city has been forced to rely on DPSCD high schools for students, but now they want that situation to change.

“It’s a need for the community,” said Highland Park resident Jimmy Thomas. “Education is extremely important.”

Thomas and other Highland Park residents like Justine Montgomery believe there’s a real clear and present need for a high school within the city limits.

“It’s a shame,” said Montgomery. “These kids need something, you know.”

Talks have officially started about a new incoming high school that will bear the Highland Park name. As of right now, there’s no definite idea of where that location will be.

“We’re finding out what is feasible,” said Highland Park City Schools Board President Shamayim Harris. “We’re finding out what we can do with the land that we have, the spaces that we have, what’s available. What things we’re going to have, what things are going to cost, and we’re moving at that pace.”

Harris says the board is currently meeting to figure out what needs to be done to keep the facility around in the long term.

“We’re just ready and excited for what’s going to happen,” Harris said.

If approved, the completion scope is scheduled for some time in 2024.

“All the high schools are far out, so if you put one closer to the homes, that’ll be perfect for them too,” said Justine Montgomery’s granddaughter, Lakyia Montgomery.

Board members will be looking to hear input from parents and students about the high school’s creation.

About the Authors:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

