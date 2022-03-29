Morning 4: New owner of Oakland Mall has plans; Ukraine-Russia peace talks resume

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Mother, 9-month-old baby found dead from carbon monoxide in Harper Hospital parking garage
Kellye Canty and her nine-month-old baby Kanaan had just dropped her mother off for a doctor’s appointment at Harper Hospital. Canty and her baby remained in the car in the parking garage with the car running.
New owner of Oakland Mall in Troy announces plans for revitalization, name change
The parking lot at Oakland Mall may never be as full as it once was, but the mall’s new owner said he has plans to improve.
In recent years, when long-standing malls have come under new ownership the plans have often involved demolition. Oakland Mall’s new owner, Mario Kiezi, 31, said he is more interested in a renovation. He plans to bring foot traffic back to the mall. (Read more)
Ukraine, Russia hold new talks aimed at ending the fighting
The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.
An adviser to the Ukrainian president said the meeting in Istanbul was focused on securing a cease-fire and guarantees for Ukraine’s security — issues that have been the focus of previous unsuccessful negotiations.
Will Smith apologizes for Oscars slap
The day after slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage and upending the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, to the academy and to viewers at home, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”
The fallout from Smith’s actions during Sunday’s ceremony continued Monday as Hollywood and the public continued to wrestle with a moment that stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith striking Rock, who had made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and said it would launch an inquiry.