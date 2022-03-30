Detroit’s QLINE will remain free to ride, new rider-benefits program launched

DETROIT – Detroit’s QLINE will remain free to ride and riders can now take advantage of a rewards program for local businesses.

The QLINE resumed service in September and has been free for riders since then. Originally, the free-fare pilot was expected to end on April 1, but it has been extended indefinitely, thanks to generous contributions from the Penske Corporation and Kresge Foundation, two of the QLINE’s foundational supporters, the QLINE said. No end date for the free-fare pilot program was announced.

“The continued support of our donors, partners, and riders makes this announcement possible,” said M-1 RAIL CEO Matt Cullen. “We cannot thank them enough for helping QLINE emerge from the COVID-19 pause ready to deliver better service and stronger connections throughout the Woodward Corridor.”

“The fare-free pilot and rider benefits program provides people an incentive to see firsthand that the QLINE is a reliable and comfortable way to move throughout the Woodward corridor,” said M-1 RAIL President Lisa Nuszkowski. “M-1 RAIL took significant steps during the pandemic pause to deliver better service and with more improvements on the horizon, our team feels optimistic about the future.”

A new rider-rewards program will enhance M-1 RAIL’s investment in supporting local businesses along the route while continuing to grow ridership. A list of participating businesses is available on the new QLINE website.

M-1 RAIL is the nonprofit entity that owns and operates the QLINE, a 6.6-mile circulating streetcar route serving Woodward Avenue from Congress St. in Downtown Detroit through Midtown and New Center to Grand Boulevard.

More info on how to ride the QLINE here.