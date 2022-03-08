Metro Detroit gas prices are up, but public transit costs are the same: A look at options

Gas prices are through the roof around the U.S., and in Michigan, but the cost of using public transportation hasn’t changed. Most may not even realize the options that are available to them.

So we thought we would lay out some of the public transit options around town, if you’re looking to cut down on your gas usage. Here’s a look at some of the best options in the Detroit-area from Transportation Riders United, a nonprofit working to improve public transit in Metro Detroit.

SMART buses provide local and cross-county bus service in the suburbs of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties, plus commuter service into Detroit

Provides door-to-door paratransit for seniors and people with disabilities

Provides nearly 30,000 rides a day to commuters, seniors, and people without other options

Paid for by a 1 mil property tax voted for and paid for by member communities

SMART Fast Bus routes connected the suburbs with Downtown Detroit and the airport -- check the schedules here

Visit the SMART bus website here

Detroit DOT buses provide local bus service throughout the City of Detroit and to a few neighboring cities

Contracts MetroLift door-to-door paratransit for seniors and people with disabilities

Provides nearly 100,000 rides a day, many to people with no other option

A department of the City of Detroit, paid for with Detroit general fund dollars

Visit the DDOT bus website here

Modern streetcar service along 3.3 miles of Woodward Avenue through downtown and midtown Detroit

Developed by private M-1 Rail and funded mostly through donations from corporations and foundations and federal grants

The Q-Line is currently free to use through the spring.

Visit the QLINE website here

Southeast Michigan is also served by:

Another great resource is Transit Guide Detroit -- started by David Gifford back in 2016 to help educate people on how to use public transit in the Detroit area.

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan has tried multiple times in the last five years to advance plans to expand public transportation options, but they were either not approved by voters or never made it to the ballot. A new plan is expected soon.