First 100 customers at The Grove marijuana dispensary in Center Line win year of free pre-rolled joints

CENTER LINE, Mich. – A new cannabis dispensary is opening in Center Line and the first 100 customers will win free pre-rolled joints for a year.

The Grove is opening on Lawrence Avenue in Center Line on April 9. The first 100 customers to make a purchase will receive a card that will earn them one free joint each week for a year. Every customer who comes to The Grove’s opening day will earn a free pre-roll on their second visit.

The Grove is also providing 10% discounts for Center Line residents and students enrolled in Macomb Community College.

“Hospitality is our specialty at The Grove, and we want to go above and beyond to show our guests how much their business means to us,” Jason Curtis with The Grove said. “We want The Grove to become the neighborhood joint, a home away from home, and to make that happen, all Center Line residents and Macomb Community College students will have 10% off whenever they make a purchase. The community means so much to us, and our joint giveaways and discounts are ways for us to give back, make an impact and provide a space where people feel like they’re more than just customers.”

The business also offers curbside pickup. Click here to learn more about The Grove.

