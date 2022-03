DETROIT – The city of Detroit is announcing Thursday morning the groundbreaking on a housing development in District Detroit.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other local leaders are celebrating the redevelopment of the long-vacant United Artists Theater building on Bagley Avenue in Downtown Detroit. The 18-story building will be turned into hundreds of apartments for low-income renters.

